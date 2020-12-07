Chelsea’s secret strategy: Video analyses sneaky routine executed by the Blues in attack this term

Chelsea have been making the most of Kurt Zouma’s aerial prowess this term – with the Frenchman currently the Blues’ top Premier League scorer.

While the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud have enjoyed getting on the scoresheet in cup competitions so far this term, Zouma has been carrying the responsibility of finding the back of the net in league games.

He’s an unlikely source, too. His fourth goal of the season against Leeds United at the weekend meant that he had already recorded his best ever goal return from centre-back – but it’s easy to see why he’s getting so many opportunities.

Have a look at this clip below, during which you’ll see the decoy runs made by the Chelsea players in the box in order to clear the path for Zouma, who is the target for almost every delivery into the penalty area.

Mason Mount’s corner delivery was on the money against Leeds, hence why Zouma netted once more. If the balls keep coming into the right area, and his teammates continue doing their bit, there’ll be plenty more goals to be scored for him this season.