Video: The Hector Bellerin foul throw in that set unwanted European and Premier League feats for Arsenal ace

Video footage has now emerged of the Hector Bellerin foul throw in that has set unwanted Premier League and European-wide feats for the Arsenal star.
In the 31st minute of the encounter that the Gunners lost 2-0 against their heated rivals Spurs, Bellerin took a throw in deep on the right-wing that went to Alexandre Lacazette.
Referee Martin Atkinson quickly deemed it a foul throw, marking the ace’s fifth this season – to put that into context the Premier League has had a total of 16, so Bellerin’s responsible for 31.25% of them.
Bellerin was furious, just like he was when he did the same thing in last season’s win against Liverpool.
Pictures from Sky Sports.
? There have been 16 foul throws in the Premier League this season, Hector Bellerin has been responsible for ???? of them…
? No other player has managed more than one pic.twitter.com/YcFO85CUEe
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 6, 2020
Hector Bellerín has now produced five foul throws in the league this season, more than any other player in Europe's top five divisions. ?
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020
Mikel Arteta either has to take the Spaniard off these duties or cash-strapped Arsenal will have no choice but to allocate or hire a specialist coach to train the full-back in this area.
This moment also earned some vicious criticism from Arsenal legend Tony Adams.