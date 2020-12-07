Video: Thomas Partey suffered game-changing thigh injury after heavy touch forced slide tackle during Arsenal vs Spurs

A replay of Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal against Arsenal highlights the exact moment that led to Thomas Partey suffering an injury, which ultimately contributed to them scoring moments later.

On the brink of halftime, Partey picked up the ball after Gabriel Magalhaes’ headed clearance, but the ace’s heavy touch after pressure from Moussa Sissoko changed the course of his day.

The Ghanaian’s touch bobbled the ball some distance backwards, forcing the central midfielder to sprint back and perform a slide tackle on Steven Bergwijn, whilst also sandwiched by Harry Kane.

This challenge secured the ball for the Gunners and actually sparked a counter-attack of their own, but they failed to take advantage use and were hit on the break – when Partey decided to walk off the pitch.

Mikel Arteta confirmed in the post-match press conference that the side’s marquee summer signing had in fact suffered another injury to his thigh, which was the reason he was out for four games until Sunday.

Pictures from Optus Sport.

Former Arsenal midfielder Michael Thomas was also bemused by Partey’s decision to leave the field, noting that the ace kind of sparked a stoppage of play by doing these things.