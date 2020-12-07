Even though the Millwall v Watford match is still three weeks away, Troy Deeney has already put a marker down on what will happen if he or his Watford team-mates are racially abused.

At the weekend, the south London outfit were condemned after some of their fans booed their own team and Derby County’s players for taking a knee before the match kicked off.

Deeney is happy to take the normal banter associated with being a player for an opposition team, but as he told talkSPORT, Watford will walk off of the pitch if things take on a racist tone.