Even though the Millwall v Watford match is still three weeks away, Troy Deeney has already put a marker down on what will happen if he or his Watford team-mates are racially abused.
At the weekend, the south London outfit were condemned after some of their fans booed their own team and Derby County’s players for taking a knee before the match kicked off.
Deeney is happy to take the normal banter associated with being a player for an opposition team, but as he told talkSPORT, Watford will walk off of the pitch if things take on a racist tone.
“If Millwall fans boo I’ll still be there but if racial things are said we will walk..”
“There’s a lot of things you can call me: big head, teeth like a shark.”
“But if you go down the race route I’m not going to stand there and take it.”
A strong message from Troy Deeney ? pic.twitter.com/M8QITrouJ6
