Arsenal slammed over “joke” signings and “nonsense around the club”

Arsenal have been slammed for their recent “joke” signings as pundit Jamie Carragher bemoans the difficult situation that struggling manager Mikel Arteta finds himself in.

It’s been a disastrous start to the season for the Gunners, who were once again beaten at the weekend as they lost 2-0 to rivals Tottenham in the North London Derby.

This leaves Arsenal 15th in the Premier League with just four wins from their first 11 fixtures, with a dire record of just ten goals scored in that time – as many as Spurs forward Son Heung-min has by himself this season.

Carragher has defended Arteta, however, by questioning the “nonsense” going on behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium, particularly on recruitment.

Arsenal have made some questionable recent signings, with Carragher singling out three that he’s been unimpressed by – Willian, David Luiz, and Cedric Soares.

Most AFC fans won’t be too happy with how these players have performed, and Carragher makes a good point about who’s calling the shots at the club when it comes to the work done in the transfer market.

“I think Mikel Arteta is a manager, for me, there might be talk about him being under pressure now but the situation he’s in, I wouldn’t even think about Mikel Arteta’s position,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“I really like Mikel Arteta. There’s a lot of nonsense around the club – bringing players, buying players.

“I think some signings were a joke. In terms or bringing Willian in, Luiz in, Cedric in. Is Kia Joorabchian making signings at the club?

“Mikel Arteta has brought in Thomas Partey and Gabriel. They look like Arsenal’s two best players at this moment, certainly early stages this season.

“They’ve had four managers and three CEOs since 2018. Just stick with Arteta. But there’s going to be a lot of pain for Arsenal.”