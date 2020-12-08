“I would say 90% he will join us in one month” – Arsenal ace strongly tipped for January transfer to Euro giants

Arsenal misfit Mesut Ozil is being strongly tipped to seal a January transfer to Fenerbahce, in a deal described as 90% likely.

The former Germany international has struggled at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, struggling to make as much of an impact last season before losing his place in Mikel Arteta’s squad this term.

It remains to be seen if there can be any way back for Ozil at Arsenal, who have been majorly lacking in spark and creativity so far this season.

Still, it seems more likely, perhaps, that Ozil simply leaves north London this winter, with Fenerbahce congress member Murat Zorlu claiming he’s highly confident that the 32-year-old will be on his way to the Turkish side.

Zorlu claims to have heard this from a source close to Fenerbahce, and Arsenal fans surely wouldn’t be too surprised to finally see Ozil leave the club.

The former Real Madrid playmaker has had an up-and-down career in the Premier League, but at the same time he’s surely too good not to still be playing regularly at the highest level.

“A source, who’s very well connected to the club has told me that Mesut Ozil is likely to become a Fenerbahce player during the next transfer window,” Zorlu told Sport Digitale, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

“I would say 90% he will join us in one month.”