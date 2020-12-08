Delight for Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus become the first team since 2013 to do this to Barcelona

Tonight’s contest contained Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the twilight of their careers so it didn’t have the same feeling to it, but there’s a genuine possibility that it will be the last time the two stars face off on the same field.

Ronaldo is someone who is clearly aware of what his legacy will be and he’ll want to enhance that, so scoring a couple of penalties and leading his team to first place in the group will mean a lot.

In the moment we all know that this is a Barca team which can legitimately be described as average so the result isn’t a shock, but Ronaldo’s victory will be more fondly remembered as time passes if it is the last game.

The Champions League has given Barca a welcome escape this season after some turgid form in La Liga, but the loss to Juventus is more than simply giving up the top spot in the group.

It turns out this is their first home Champions League loss since 2013, so it’s yet another sign that the club is crumbling and they could be set for a barren spell if they can’t find a way to turn things around quickly: