Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both chasing the potential transfer of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie amid some doubts over his future.

The talented young Ivory Coast international has shone in Serie A for some time now, but his current contract is due to expire in 2022, which may be a cause for some concern at the San Siro.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are desperate to tie Kessie down to a new deal, but in the mean time they face interest from both Arsenal and Spurs, who might need to spend around £45million or more to persuade the Rossoneri to sell.

Arsenal have endured a nightmare start to the season so could do with entering the market once again, even though they signed Thomas Partey in the summer and renewed the loan of Dani Ceballos to bolster their midfield options.

Spurs, meanwhile, also look like they have good options in that area of the pitch after a superb start to the season inspired by the form of summer signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, and it would undoubtedly be great to see a talent like Kessie in the Premier League at some point.

However, it’s unclear why the 23-year-old would necessarily be a top priority for these two clubs right now, while Milan will surely also do all they can to keep hold of him.