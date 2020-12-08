Menu

Frank Lampard to start two Chelsea teenagers in Krasnodar dead rubber

According to Telegraph reporter Matt Law, Frank Lampard is set to start two teenagers in the Champions League this evening. 

Chelsea’s impressive 4-0 victory away to Sevilla last week ensured that they would progress to the knockout stages of the competition as group winners.

There’s an added bonus in that, with Chelsea now only able to draw teams that finished second in their groups. While the opposition will still be strong, they’ll avoid the Bayern Munich’s and Barcelona’s of Europe.

The win in Seville also means that tonight’s game is a dead rubber, making it the perfect opportunity for Lampard to rotate and give some of his fringe players an opportunity to shine.

Included in those, per Matt Law, are academy graduates Tino Ajorin and Billy Gilmour.

Gilmour has recently returned from injury, having worked his way into the starting eleven last term, while Ajorin too made first-team appearances last season.

Best of luck to the pair of them!

