It’s been a difficult 2020/21 campaign for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal so far.

If they could reproduce their Europa League form – where they’ve won all five of their games to date – in the Premier League, the Gunners would arguably be up at the top and challenging.

However, a lack of goals has hampered their progress and as a result they sit in an unheard of 15th position in the table after 11 games.

Any crumb of good news will surely be welcomed by the north Londoners, and they must therefore be delighted at the return of Gabriel Martinelli ahead of time.

According to football.london, the youngster will play up to an hour of Arsenal’s U23 game in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday against AFC Wimbledon.

More Stories / Latest News Juventus outcast could be makeweight in ambitious swap deal to take Man United’s Paul Pogba back to Serie A West Brom fixture still at risk but Newcastle players finally return to training after 12 days Video: ‘Causes confusion’ – Simon Jordan says it’s not clear why Millwall fans booed

Martinelli has been out since June because of a serious knee injury but hasn’t played since March because of the lockdown.

Football.london note that he’s back a few weeks ahead of schedule which will give the Gunners a real boost.