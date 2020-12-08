There could yet be a decent outcome for Roberto Martinez’s former club, Wigan Athletic.

Relegated from the Championship after a 12-point deduction, it’s not been the best start to life in League One either, with the club sitting rock bottom and already four points adrift of the safety net of fourth from bottom.

However, good news may be just around the corner with BBC Sport reporting that a planned takeover could yet happen this week.

It’s believed that Moreno has already passed the relevant tests, and given the close proximity of the transfer window, it is in everyone’s best interests to approve the bid, possibly as soon as by the end of this week.