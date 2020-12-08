Menu

Good news in sight for Wigan with takeover hoping to be completed by the end of the week

There could yet be a decent outcome for Roberto Martinez’s former club, Wigan Athletic.

Relegated from the Championship after a 12-point deduction, it’s not been the best start to life in League One either, with the club sitting rock bottom and already four points adrift of the safety net of fourth from bottom.

However, good news may be just around the corner with BBC Sport reporting that a planned takeover could yet happen this week.

Administrators of the club have worked tirelessly for a resolution but were knocked back last Friday when the EFL rejected an initial application made.

BBC Sport report that this is because one of the parties involved in the consortium was subject to a disqualifying condition.

Further talks thereafter centred around making a new application with just one bidder; the owner of La Liga side Leganes, Felipe Moreno.

It’s believed that Moreno has already passed the relevant tests, and given the close proximity of the transfer window, it is in everyone’s best interests to approve the bid, possibly as soon as by the end of this week.

 

