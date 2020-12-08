Pep Guardiola identifies key area Man City and England star “has to improve”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has identified the area where Phil Foden needs to improve.

Foden has been a revelation this term, just as he was in the last. While Man City have been struggling, he looks set to have a breakout campaign at the Etihad.

With the vast wealth and riches possessed by the Manchester outfit, it would have to take a special academy graduate to threaten to break into the first-team.

Thankfully for Foden, he’s exactly that, and he’s getting the opportunities that he deserves.

Foden’s call-up and recent brace for the England national team is testament to his progress under Guardiola, but his manager appears intent on him remaining grounded.

Speaking ahead of their Champions League clash with Marseille this week, Guardiola explained where Foden still needs to improve his game.

PEP ? All season he’s been top. since the first game against Wolves he played so good. Phil’s young but he has a specific energy and quality. He has to improve final decision in 18 yard box but that’s part of his age. His energy will be handled the best way through the years. — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 8, 2020

You can’t expect anyone of his age to be the finished article, so of course he needs to improve, but you know Guardiola will be silently delighted with what a gem he has on his hands.