Watford’s Troy Deeney has spoken out after he received vicious racist abuse in the wake of his criticism of Man United striker, Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan took to social media to thank a fan for his comment after he’d been congratulated by them for winning the match against Southampton.

Although his comment was apparently written with no connotations whatsoever intended, it was quickly made clear to him that there were racist overtones to the message, which Cavani quickly deleted.

In response, Deeney had suggested on talkSPORT that the striker should be given longer than a three-match ban, and perhaps be educated on why his message was offensive.

That clearly didn’t go down well with the masses, who left the Watford striker in no doubt as to their feelings.

“So last week when I spoke with you guys about Cavani, I have had over a thousand messages that have been saying effing n-word, a thousand of them,” he said on talkSPORT, cited by the Daily Mail.

“I don’t mind because social media isn’t a big part of my life. I don’t go on and there and go ‘ah it’s my everything.'”

“I go on there and look at some pictures, laugh at some people and carry on with my day. My kids and my family are all that matter to me.”

More Stories / Latest News “I would say 90% he will join us in one month” – Arsenal ace strongly tipped for January transfer to Euro giants Former Man United ace warns Solskjaer about what “can’t happen” in crunch game at RB Leipzig Arsenal & Tottenham both chasing potential £45m transfer, club desperate to tie him down to new contract

Such disgusting and vitriolic messaging cannot be condoned, and go to prove just how far the game and society in general has to go to rid itself of the cancer of racism.