Manchester United head into the final group stage match of their Champions League campaign knowing that they have to get at least a draw against RB Leipzig.

Were they to lose to the German outfit and Paris Saint-Germain triumph as expected against Istanbul Basaksehir, then the Red Devils will drop out of the premier European competition and into the Champions League.

It’s a situation that anyone connected with United won’t want to contemplate, but former player, Dimitar Berbatov, is concerned by the threat that Leipzig pose.

“Looking at the match, I am a bit worried because Leipzig are a good team and I don’t think anyone thinks otherwise,” he wrote in his column for Betfair.

“They are going to cause problems for United, even though last time out United won 5-0 don’t let that fool you, every game is different, and Leipzig will push with everything they have to qualify.

“They have a great coach, they have a good team and based on how United have performed this season, for me it’s going to be really difficult for them, they need to have their best game to get the job done.”

United’s cause hasn’t been helped by Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, spouting off to Tuttosport and cited by Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter account, about how unhappy his client is on the eve of the match.

Mino Raiola: “However, I think that the best solution for both Pogba and Man Utd is that he goes in the next transfer window. If not, the Old Trafford club know that they risk losing him on a free transfer as it is not Paul’s intention to extend his contract”. ? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Report details Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s view on Manchester United potentially selling Paul Pogba Video: ‘I am massively disappointed’ – Kick it Out’s Troy Townsend takes Simon Jordan to task over BLM stance Liverpool brace themselves for disappointment as Mbappe continues contract extension talks with PSG

Had the Frenchman been in line for a start, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to carefully consider the implications of the outburst now.

Raiola surely won’t have said anything without Pogba’s authority, and that will upset the dressing room equilibrium.