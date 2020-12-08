Thanks to his agent, Mino Raiola’s outburst, Paul Pogba looks to have sealed his apparent wish to move on from Manchester United.

The French World Cup winner has to be careful of course, as there don’t appear to be too many suitors for him.

Given the transfer fee that the Red Devils are likely to demand as well as Pogba’s own salary expectations, only a handful of clubs would technically be able to afford him.

It will be difficult for him to remain at Old Trafford now, though Barcelona’s financial situation would surely preclude them from making an offer.

Mino Raiola: “However, I think that the best solution for both Pogba and Man Utd is that he goes in the next transfer window. If not, the Old Trafford club know that they risk losing him on a free transfer as it is not Paul’s intention to extend his contract”. ? #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Zinedine Zidane would likely jump at the chance to sign his countryman, but Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, clearly isn’t a fan of the player after pulling the plug on a deal in the summer according to AS, cited by the Daily Express.

Paris Saint-Germain could afford him but arguably don’t need him, which really only leaves his former club, Juventus.

Fortunately for Pogba, they have a bargaining chip for any deal, and according to the Daily Mail, the Old Lady are prepared to offer Paulo Dybala in a swap deal for the Frenchman.

Given how much the Argentinian has underperformed over the last 12 months, such a swap deal could suit all parties.