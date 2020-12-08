It was only a couple of months ago that Kylian Mbappe was being linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain and the French capital.

According to sports journalist, Julien Laurens, who was speaking with talkSPORT, the PSG striker had expressed his admiration for Liverpool, whilst admitting his dream move would be to Real Madrid.

Either of those clubs would surely be delighted to get a player of Mbappe’s quality within their ranks, but now it seems that the pair are destined for disappointment.

That’s because RMC Sport, cited by MARCA, have noted that the player has already had two positive meetings with his PSG paymasters about extending his contract, which is due to expire in 2022.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United star must take pay cut in order to seal potential €45m transfer to CL giants ‘Samuel Umtiti is back!!!!’ – These Barcelona fans are delighted by Frenchman’s return ahead of Juventus test (Photo) Old picture emerges of Liverpool star in Manchester United shirt

Although money clearly talks when it comes to oiling the wheels of a new deal, in Mbappe’s case he’ll want to be assured that PSG will again be competitive in the Champions League and their appearance in last season’s final won’t be a one off.