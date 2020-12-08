(Photo) Old picture emerges of Liverpool star in Manchester United shirt

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is the Reds’ man of the moment after his remarkable rise to the first-team in place of the injured Alisson.

The youngster has performed above expectations with his bright start to life in goal for Liverpool, but fans might not be too pleased to learn he apparently has a bit of a history with their rivals Man Utd.

See above as a picture has emerged of a young Kelleher in a United jersey, and it follows reports that the Red Devils also tried to get him on trial, according to The Athletic.

Of course, all that matters is that he’s a Liverpool player now, but he won’t be too pleased to see this image doing the rounds!