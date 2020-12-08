“I still don’t understand” – Klopp admits to being stunned by Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted to being left stunned by the quality of Reds forward Sadio Mane after some of his touches and skills in the 4-0 win over Wolves.

The Senegal international has been a joy to watch for Liverpool for some time now, becoming one of the club’s most important players since his move from Southampton back in 2016.

Mane didn’t score against Wolves, but had another terrific all-round performance to help Liverpool to an emphatic 4-0 victory, and Klopp was full of praise for the star after the game.

The German tactician admitted to being left stunned by some of Mane’s touches, saying he didn’t understand how he was capable of them.

“Sadio had a few moments where he controlled the ball where I still don’t understand how he can do those kind of things,” Klopp said in his press conference after the game, as quoted by the Metro.

“There were a lot of good performances and that’s how you can win a football game.”

Liverpool have been in better form of late after a bit of a wobbly start to the season, and there’s no doubt the form of Mane will be crucial for them as the campaign goes on.

The 28-year-old has five goals and two assists in all competitions so far this season.