The new presidential elections at Barcelona can’t come quickly enough.

Whomever is elected on January 24 next year has a multitude of issues and problems to put right, not least tying down their best players to long contracts.

Keeping Lionel Messi at the club is likely to be foremost in the minds, but Man City, who have been linked with trying to sign the Argentinian, have set their sights elsewhere.

According to Don Balon, Pep Guardiola is preparing to risk the wrath of his former club and their fans by sanctioning a move for Barca’s record-breaking teenager, Ansu Fati.

Fati has been a shining light amongst the gloom that has enveloped the Camp Nou, but since signing with Jorge Mendes’ agency, the demands being placed on the club regarding a new contract for the youngster are said to be unrealistic.

Barca believe they’ve tied Fati down until 2024, and it’s true that he wants to stay at the club say Don Balon, however, he won’t do so under his current terms and apparently considers that his current contract will end in 2022.

For Fati to potentially follow Messi out of the exit door would be seismic for the Catalans, and their departures would surely set back any new president’s plans by some years.