Mino Raiola eyes another big club for Paul Pogba as Real Madrid cool transfer interest in Man United misfit

The agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly hoping to engineer a transfer to Barcelona due to his connections with presidential candidate Joan Laporta.

This is according to a report from Don Balon, who claim that Pogba could end up at Barca if he leaves Man Utd as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has cooled his interest in the struggling France international.

Pogba has not been at his best for some time now, though he scored a superb goal for United in their win over West Ham at the weekend.

This has unfortunately been followed up, however, with yet more controversy from Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, as quoted in the tweet below by Fabrizio Romano…

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. ? #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Don Balon claim that Raiola’s relationship with Laporta could mean a move to the Nou Camp is a possibility for his next move.

Still, Real Madrid cooling their interest in Pogba should perhaps serve as a warning for top clubs, with the 27-year-old clearly not the player he once was.

Pogba has been poor for most of his United career and his outspoken agent Raiola might also make teams question if he’s worth all the trouble.