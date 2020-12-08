Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided that he thinks the club would do well to get Paul Pogba off their books.

The France international is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons once again after his outspoken agent Mino Raiola publicly cast huge doubts over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

See below for Fabrizio Romano quoting Raiola’s interview to Tuttosport, in which he admits Pogba’s time at United is over…

Pogba will now surely have plenty of suitors, and The Athletic report that Solskjaer is of the opinion that the club should cash in and get his £290,000-a-week contract off their wage bill in order to raise funds and make space for someone who wants to be there.

The 27-year-old has not been at his best for much of his Premier League career, and it’s surely now for the best for all involved if he moves on.

Most Red Devils fans will surely agree with Solskjaer’s view on this, and the squad is already well stocked in midfield anyway with the in-form Bruno Fernandes and promising young summer signing Donny van de Beek.