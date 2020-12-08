Menu

Real Madrid consider transfer swoop for Man United star after regretting snubbing him in the past

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes after regretting passing up the chance to sign him in the past.

The Portugal international has been a big hit at Man Utd since his move from Sporting Lisbon last January, and it seems clear he’s good enough to play for pretty much any team in the world.

According to Don Balon, he had been tracked by Real Madrid in the past, but Zinedine Zidane was unconvinced by him and vetoed the signing, which allowed United to snap him up last winter.

Zidane may well feel a bit silly about that, with Fernandes a world class player capable of scoring and creating goals, whilst also showing himself to be a real leader in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

bruno fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is being targeted by Real Madrid

United fans will hope the 26-year-old doesn’t leave them so soon after joining, but one imagines they could struggle to keep stars such as this if they have another trophyless season.

MUFC did manage an impressive 3-1 win at West Ham at the weekend, however, and may well now be back in this season’s Premier League title race.

