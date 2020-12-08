Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard reportedly looks to be closing in on a loan transfer to Real Sociedad.

The England international was first linked with a loan switch to Sociedad in a report from Sky Sports yesterday, and now it looks like a deal may have been agreed, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet claim Lingard’s move to Sociedad has been agreed and that all is missing now is an official confirmation of the deal.

Some United fans may be disappointed to see Lingard leaving, but it’s also unsurprising after his rather rapid decline in recent times.

Despite initially looking a key part of the Man Utd first-team, the 27-year-old has now fallen out of favour and has barely featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

A temporary move may be the best thing for Lingard now, and one imagines it should soon lead to a permanent exit.

It’s hard to imagine Lingard will work his way back into United’s plans any time soon, so a loan could be a good way to get him in the shop window.