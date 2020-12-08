(Photo) Paul Pogba breaks silence with jokey social media post following Mino Raiola comments

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has broken his silence with a jokey social media post amid more speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

Red Devils fans won’t be too surprised to see Pogba ignoring the comments made by his agent Mino Raiola and joking about haircuts on Instagram…

Pogba has had a difficult time at Man Utd and many fans will feel he cares more about his hairstyle and general image than about the club.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has quoted Pogba’s agent Raiola as saying the Frenchman’s time at United is up…

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. ? #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

It remains to be seen if we’ll hear anything else from Pogba in the next few days, but it perhaps seems unlikely he’ll address Raiola’s comments directly.

Fans will at least hope the 27-year-old can contribute something positive in United’s big game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League this evening.