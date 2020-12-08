Raiola tells Man United boss Solskjaer to stop talking about Haaland

The agent of Mino Raiola has told Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to stop talking about his client Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in superb form in recent times, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Haaland has a hugely impressive record of 33 goals in 32 games for Dortmund since joining the club last January, and United boss Solskjaer knows all about his qualities after working with him at their former club Molde.

This led the Norwegian tactician to recently praise Haaland and seemingly take some credit for helping him in his development, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

However, the report also quotes Haaland’s agent Raiola as hitting back at Solskjaer, telling him to focus instead on getting his own players, such as Paul Pogba, to perform at a higher standard than they have been.

“Haaland is like Ibra (Zlatan Ibrahimovic) when he was 20,” Raiola said. “Solskjaer is a good guy but he was wrong when he said that Erling is like Lukaku.

“It would be better if Solskjaer thought about finding a way to make Pogba play like a champion, instead of talking about Haaland.”

This is the latest in the ongoing war of words between Raiola and United, and MUFC fans would surely be glad to be rid of him and any of his clients as soon as possible.