Manchester United star must take pay cut in order to seal potential €45m transfer to CL giants

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba must reportedly take a pay cut in order to seal a transfer to Juventus.

The France international has struggled at Old Trafford in recent times and an exit seems increasingly likely for him in a move that could suit everyone involved.

According to Todo Fichajes, Pogba could be targeted by his former club Juventus, but the Italian giants may struggle to afford his current wages.

The report adds that Pogba probably won’t move until the summer of 2021, by which time his contract situation might well mean he moves for a price as low as €45million.

This is some way off the club-record £89m (fee via the BBC) that United paid for Pogba to sign him from Juventus back in 2016.

There’s no doubt, however, that the 27-year-old has been a big disappointment in his time in the Premier League and the club would do well to offload him now.

Most fans would surely urge MUFC to take whatever they can get for him, and it would be interesting to see if Pogba could get back to his best with a return to Serie A.

Pogba looked a world class talent in his first spell in Turin, and has shown glimpses of that ability at United, but just not consistently enough.

With Bruno Fernandes now out-shining him in the attacking midfield department, it is surely time for both sides to move on.