As motivational quotes go, it’s completely Jose Mourinho territory, but quite how his players will respond to his latest nugget will be interesting to see.

Tottenham are still sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table and, though there’s an awfully long way to go until the end of the season, the north Londoners look good value.

Superb in attack and during transitional play from back to front, they’re also as solid as can be defensively.

The ingredients are certainly there, injuries permitting, for the Special One to guide his team to a maiden Premier League title.

There’s no denying that the ‘Spursy’ tag follows the club around like a bad smell, however, and Mourinho has even alluded to it himself, whilst suggesting that the squad are in the safest of hands with him in charge.

“I’m calm, I’m happy. Obviously Tottenham are Tottenham,” he was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying.

“People are not used to it. But I’m used to it. And maybe that feeling of deja-vu, this situation of having already lived these positions many times, maybe it helps to reassure the players.”

The Tottenham dressing room is certainly going to be an interesting place to be once the players get wind of this.