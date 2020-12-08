‘Ole is a clown’ and ‘sack him now’ – These Man United fans want Solskjaer gone after defeat to Leipzig knocks them out of Champions League

Spades of Manchester United fans have called for the immediate sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the side’s defeat to RB Leipzig knocked them out of the Champions League.

As they’ve failed at the Group Stages hurdle, despite being top before today’s final round of fixtures started, they will still have some European football as they’ll drop down to the Europa League.

The Red Devils finally paid the price for starting off too lax, as Manchester City loanee Angelino scored less than two minutes in, before assisting another just 10 minutes later.

Angelino’s game-winning contribution makes the defeat even worse for United, as their noisy neighbours will be the only ones celebrating this evening.

Justin Kluivert then made it 3-0 in the 69th minute after some questionable goalkeeping from David de Gea. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men made an impact late on once more, but this wasn’t enough tonight.

United were awarded a penalty after a respectfully soft call, which Bruno Fernandes converted, before a contribution from substitute Paul Pogba led to Harry Maguire scoring a second just minutes later.

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to the performance:

Yup in form Pogba dropped yet he scored a goal and created a chance Ole is a clown — Dheer? (@Dheer_UTD) December 8, 2020

sack him now. I’ll personally write and deliver his termination letter — Sowah ? (@nii_sowah_odoi) December 8, 2020

Disgrace #OleOut

In the morning

Get it done

Bring in a real manager — Dr. Ahmad B. AlAli (@ahmadbalali) December 8, 2020

Cant help but think… What if we Lukaku? A striker (albeit his poor touch at times) that seemed to know where the goal is. Still cannot fathom selling him and not replacing him. — Michael Reid (@Michaelreid89) December 8, 2020

You might want to start showing up from kickoff and not the 70th minute ? — ?™? (@RealistGlizzy) December 8, 2020

An absolute disgrace. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 8, 2020

Absolutely embarrassing. Top of the group earlier and now we’re out. — Jordan (@FourFourJordan) December 8, 2020

Sack ole now — ? (@utdaa_) December 8, 2020

Disgrace of a manager and team. — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) December 8, 2020

United lost to each of their Group Stage opponents – Paris Saint-Germain, Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig once each – which proved to be costly.

After a mixed start in the Premier League has left the Old Trafford outfit sixth as things stand, they’ve now subjected themselves to having to play on Thursdays in the Europa League with tonight’s result.

Solskjaer’s position will be under serious question after tonight’s result, hopefully if he is relieved of his duties, it doesn’t tarnish the legend he cemented in Manchester as a player – but it may be too late.