Opinion: Time for Messi to definitively answer the best in the world question as he prepares for potential last dance with Ronaldo

Champions League
Tuesday night sees a reunion between two of the best players to have ever played the game at the Camp Nou.

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo head to Barcelona and a date with Lionel Messi knowing that only a 3-0 away win (or 4-1, 5-2 etc) will see them top the group and deny the Catalans the chance to become the only team in this seasons Champions League to complete a perfect group stage.

It’s been two years since the pair have been in opposition and anyone with a passing interest in the beautiful game has missed the rivalry.

At the last Ballon d’Or awards, both admitted that they too had missed the competitive edge that each brought to the other.

Tuesday’s game brings a potential ‘last dance’ and the chance for Messi, despite being under the most intense pressure at Barcelona at the moment, to show the world that he’s still ‘the man.’

Both teams aren’t having the best seasons domestically, but it seems that the shackles are off in Europe.

Ronaldo clearly enjoys his games against Barcelona and will be a threat against a patched up defence. He also doesn’t have the responsibility that Messi will have on his shoulders.

However, when the Argentinian’s back is against the wall, that’s arguably when we see his best work.

We can appreciate them both of course, however, it’s time for Leo to stand tall.

