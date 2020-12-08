Menu

“Pogba is finished” – These Man United fans react as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer axes star after agent’s comments

Paul Pogba has been left out of the Manchester United starting eleven to face RB Leipzig tonight – but DOES make the substitutes bench.

Some will be surprised to see Pogba included in the United squad at all tonight.

Mino Raiola, as reported by the BBC, publicly stated Pogba’s intentions to leave the club, detailing just how unhappy he is with life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On the eve of a decisive Champions League game – that’s borderline unforgivable.

Solskjaer appears to be more forgiving, though, for he has put any differences he has with the midfielder to the side and included him in tonight’s squad.

His start against West Ham was only as a result of Solskjaer shuffling his pack ahead of this game. Even having scored, he was never likely to be in tonight’s XI.

His inclusion in the squad at least provides an opportunity for him to come off the bench and make himself a hero. What a story that would be.

Here’s how some Man United fans on Twitter have reacted to news of Pogba starting on the bench.

