Paul Pogba transfer odds: Trio emerge as most likely next destination for Man United star

Paul Pogba transfer odds are bound to attract some interest in the coming months after revelations from his agent Mino Raiola yesterday.

The Manchester United midfielder has had a difficult time at Old Trafford and many fans would be glad to see the back of him at this point, with Raiola making it clear his time there looks to be over.

See below for those Raiola quotes from Fabrizio Romano, with it looking very hard for Pogba to come back after this…

The upcoming Pogba transfer saga should be interesting, and Ladbrokes have been in touch to inform us of the early favourites for the France international.

It seems the bookies expect a move is now more likely, as they offer odds of just 5/4 that Pogba leaves United in January.

They then list Real Madrid as the favourites to snap him up, while his old club Juventus and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also look like realistic destinations.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “The race to sign Paul Pogba is well and truly on and while three clubs are all currently priced at 5/2 or shorter to make a move, it’s Real Madrid who lead the way for his signature.”

See below for those odds in full…

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Paul Pogba to leave Man United during winter transfer window – 5/4

Paul Pogba Next Club

Real Madrid – 7/4

Juventus – 9/4

PSG – 5/2