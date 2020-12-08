Paul Pogba will not sign for Real Madrid for less than €288,500-a-week with star’s career at Man United ‘over’ after Raiola admission

According to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid could find it difficult to meet Paul Pogba’s wage demands with the prospect of a transfer possible next summer due to agent Mino Raiola’s admission.

Raiola insisted that Pogba’s time at Manchester United is ‘over’ now and the central midfielder has now intention of ‘extending’ his contract, which could force a sale next summer so he doesn’t walk for free.

AS reiterate that the 27-year-old admitted it would be a ‘dream’ to play for Los Blancos during a press conference in October whilst away with France on international duty.

It’s unsurprisingly reported that Zinedine Zidane would prefer the recruitment of Pogba to Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga – which is by no means a knock on the exciting 18-year-old.

With both players’ contracts expiring in the summer of 2022 (Camavinga has confirmed he wishes to leave next summer), AS state that either would be available for between €50-€80m before next season.

The issues is Pogba’s salary, AS reiterate that the World Cup winner will not accept anything less than around the €288,500-a-week figure he currently receives with the Red Devils.

Camavinga, understandably as a youngster and not world-established star, currently earns €2m a season as per AS, €13m lower than Pogba’s current salary.

That figure – which is the minimum that Pogba would realistically demand – could be extremely hard to meet given the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Madrid – like clubs all over the world.

AS note that Camavinga and Pogba’s futures are actually intertwined, as United are also keen on the Rennes midfielder.

Effectively, as long as United hold an interest in Camavinga, the prospect of Pogba to Madrid is open.

With Madrid seemingly destined to land one of the two, that’s certainly a good situation for the club to be in, they could receive a bonafide superstar who could contribute on the pitch and maintain the club’s profile off it, or recruit the highly-rated Camavinga that would fit the hierarchy’s focus on young talent.