Menu

(Photo) – QPR players celebrate goal by taking knee against Millwall in poetic scenes

Millwall
Posted by

The 52nd minute of Queens Park Rangers’ Championship clash against Millwall has produced one of the best moments we’ll see in football all week.

Ilias Chair picked up the ball outside the box and fired it into the back of the net with a wonderful strike, but it was the ace’s celebration that was even more powerful.

Chair, alongside teammate Bright Osayi-Samuel celebrated by taking a knee and raising a fist – two powerful gestures synonymous with the ‘Black Lives Matters’ and ‘Black Power’ movements.

For those that may not understand the significance, this comes days after some Millwall fans booed their players for taking the knee against Derby on the weekend.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo nets second of the game vs Barcelona after controversially soft VAR penalty call
Video: Thomas Tuchel appears to stick up for the match official after racist comments between PSG and Basaksehir
Report explains racist comments made by the match official between PSG and Basaksehir

Here was what Millwall players did before this evening’s game.

More Stories Bright Osayi-Samuel Ilias Chair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.