(Photo) – QPR players celebrate goal by taking knee against Millwall in poetic scenes

The 52nd minute of Queens Park Rangers’ Championship clash against Millwall has produced one of the best moments we’ll see in football all week.

Ilias Chair picked up the ball outside the box and fired it into the back of the net with a wonderful strike, but it was the ace’s celebration that was even more powerful.

Chair, alongside teammate Bright Osayi-Samuel celebrated by taking a knee and raising a fist – two powerful gestures synonymous with the ‘Black Lives Matters’ and ‘Black Power’ movements.

For those that may not understand the significance, this comes days after some Millwall fans booed their players for taking the knee against Derby on the weekend.

