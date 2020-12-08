Photo: Sebastian Coltescu’s Instagram hacked and anti-racism bio uploaded after incident between PSG and Basaksehir

The internet tends to be a gruesome and troubling place most of the time, but occasionally we do see a glorious moment where people put their skills to good use.

Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu was an unknown until tonight as he will forever be known as the racist referee following his comments towards the Basaksehir bench in their game against PSG.

It looks like the match may have to be abandoned as the plan to move him to VAR duties hasn’t worked out, but he will notice that his Instagram account has been hacked and replaced with a suitable message this evening: