Video: Paul Pogba body language during Man United defeat appears to disprove Mino Raiola claims

Much has been said about Paul Pogba over the past 24 hours, but the Manchester United midfielder did his talking on the pitch tonight.

Raiola’s comments on Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford have been covered in great detail, with Pogba, understandably, getting slandered as a result.

While there is plenty that could be said for Pogba, his flimsy attitude, untapped talent, and the rest, you can’t deny that there’s a top player, and more significantly, a winner in there somewhere.

After tonight’s inspired substitute appearance during the 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig, you have to wonder just how much of Raiola’s comments Pogba would actually consider a fair reflection of the reality.

As reported, by Sky Sports, Raiola is quoted saying:

“Paul is unhappy at Man Utd, he can’t manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to. He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery.”

Now, we’re well aware that one performance and one celebration is not representative of the full story here, but have a look at Pogba’s body language after scoring against RB Leipzig today.

Does that look like an unhappy player, acting in his own self-interest as has been suggested, or rather a leader, and a talented one at that, rallying his team on to find a late equaliser?

Judge for yourself.