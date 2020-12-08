Paul Pogba is reportedly keen to leave Manchester United and it seems Bruno Fernandes’ superb form may have contributed towards that.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola dropped this bombshell in an interview with Tuttosport, which is due to go out in full today, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeting out some of the key lines.

See below for some of those lines, with Raiola making it perfectly clear “it’s over” for the France international at Man Utd – something which probably won’t even come as that much of a surprise to most fans…

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. ? #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Additional information from the Telegraph states that Pogba has also become unhappy due to not being able to play in his preferred position at United because it’s currently taken up by Bruno Fernandes.

It would not be surprising if there was some element of jealousy there, with Fernandes doing far more in less than a year at Old Trafford than Pogba has managed in over four years so far.

We’ve seen moments of quality from the 27-year-old, and it may well be that he’d be better playing in a more advanced role than the one he’s often occupied, but at the same time, Fernandes has no doubt made that position his own after an incredible impact in his short time at the club.

Pogba just hasn’t done nearly enough to justify shifting Fernandes out of the side, so it makes sense that he’s perhaps now eager to move on instead.