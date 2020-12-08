Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona nightmare continues as he becomes the first coach since 2006 to achieve this unwanted feat

Barcelona have become accustomed in recent years to shattering records, but this season it appears that Ronald Koeman is making history for all the wrong reasons.

It’s such a shame for Koeman because he is an absolute legend at the club for his exploits as a player, but it just feels like he’s become manager at the worst possible time.

He inherited an ageing squad with several weaknesses and a history of injury issues, Lionel Messi wanted to leave so he had to deal with that, there’s no money to fix any of these issues and the looming Presidential elections mean that his position isn’t even secure.

There has been the occasional moment of hope but the season is turning into a disaster as they sit 12 points off the top of the La Liga table and the defeat to Juventus means they will finish second in their Champions League group.

You can try to be positive and say at least they qualified, but Koeman would be gone if they didn’t emerge from a group containing Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv, while it also turns out this is the first time since 2006 where they haven’t won the group:

Koeman becomes the first Barcelona manager to fail to enter the round of 16 of the Champions League as leaders since 2006 (Rijkaard). pic.twitter.com/LpqOiK3BrK — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 8, 2020

Finishing second means they won’t be seeded in the next round, so it just makes things much more difficult as they battle to come out of this season with some kind of silverware.