It’s been an absolute age but Barcelona centre-back, Samuel Umtiti, has finally been given the medical all-clear to return.

Given the problems that the Catalans have had in defence, having another body to be able to call upon has to be a god send for Ronald Koeman.

However, the issue is whether he plays the left-footer on the right side of defence alongside Clement Lenglet, or goes for a more natural fit in Ronald Araujo.

With top spot in their Champions League group still at stake, the Dutchman can ill afford to make any tactical errors against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The bianconeri have to win by three clear goals to leapfrog Barca and whilst that’s not beyond them, the blaugranes do have the best record in Champions League history when it comes to last games in the group stages, per Barcelona’s official website.

Whether or not he gets the chance to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from extending his record-breaking scoring streak in the competition, these fans are delighted by his return.

Samuel Umtiti is back!!!! ? pic.twitter.com/HdM7v319QD — Oluwatosin Emmanuel (@Tosinjemi) December 8, 2020

Umtiti x Araujo

Our defense is secure again????? pic.twitter.com/DDXjINZygX — Lexis Q ?? (@EmmyCoolidge) December 8, 2020

nice to see @samumtiti back with the team welcome back samu ?? — ? ? ? ? ?????? (@Kimo_AE) December 8, 2020

The big sam is back! — Charbelol (@charbelol) December 8, 2020