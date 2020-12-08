Real Madrid boost: Talisman returns to the squad ahead of pivotal Champions League fixture

Sergio Ramos has returned to the Real Madrid squad ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ramos picked up an injury during his record-breaking appearance for Spain over the past international break and hasn’t featured for Los Blancos ever since.

It’s been an immeasurable blow for Zinedine Zidane. The term ‘irreplaceable’ is used all too often in football, but Ramos is truly just that.

Thankfully, as Real Madrid confirmed via Twitter, Ramos is back available for selection ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League contest with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Real Madrid are in dire need of a win against Gladbach if they want to avoid the embarrassment of dropping into the Europa League.

They’ll be very thankful to have Ramos back in the squad, but there’s no guarantee that he’s going to be at his usual level of fitness, having spent a while side-lined.