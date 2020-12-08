Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes selection decision on Paul Pogba ahead of RB Leipzig vs Man United

Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has revealed that Paul Pogba is not expected to start for Manchester United against RB Leipzig tonight.

As reported by the BBC, comments from Pogba’s agent, the notoriously eccentric and controversial Mino Raiola, circulated yesterday which explained how his client was not happy at Manchester United and wished to depart.

On the eve of Man United’s biggest game of the season so far, that’s hardly ideal, is it?

Having started against West Ham and justifying that decision with a beautiful goal, Pogba gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plenty to think about, at least from a purely footballing perspective.

However, whether it be a tactical decision, or as a result of Raiola’s comments yesterday, it doesn’t appear as though Pogba has been able to retain his spot in the side. Mike McGrath wrote the below on Twitter.

#MUFC final training sessions ahead of #RBLMUN were without Paul Pogba in line-up doing shape work. Not expected to be in starting XI barring late change — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) December 8, 2020

You get the feeling that there won’t be too many disappointed Man United fans, should Pogba be left among the substitutes for tonight’s contest with the Bundesliga title challengers.

Dale O’Donnell, editor of fan-site Stretty News, summed it up nicely from a United perspective writing ahead of his beloved side’s big night in Germany:

“To make such comments the night before a crucial European match reeks of unprofessionalism. It undermines Pogba’s manager and team-mates, who have a lot more important things on their plate right now.”

“Hopefully Bruno Fernandes shows everyone why he’s a million times the player Pogba is tonight. We need it.”