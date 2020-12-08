Paul Pogba: Stats prove Manchester United star has lived up to expectations at Old Trafford

The narrative is that Paul Pogba hasn’t lived up to expectations at Manchester United – but the stats don’t support that.

Pogba, who was at United as an academy member, re-signed from Juventus back in August of 2016 for what the Guardian reported to be a then world-record £93.2M fee.

The Frenchman was 23 at the time and, so was thought, was set to kick on from only looking impressive on Vine. However, he’s struggled to even produce so much as six-seconds worth of quality at United.

Or, so we’ve been told.

The stats suggest that Pogba at Man United has almost been a carbon-copy of the player we saw in Turin.

Thread: Paul Pogba’s statistical contributions were nearly identical in Serie A as they were in the Premier League Serie A:

– 124 games. 28 goals. 28 assists Premier League:

– 119 games. 26 goals. 27 assists. — Matteo Bonetti (@BonettiESPN) December 7, 2020

While that may be a disappointment to some, who thought he would achieve world-class status, that player managed to command a world-record transfer fee.

Are we expecting too much from Pogba? Was he actually just criminally overrated when at Juventus?

Perhaps we won’t know the answer to those questions unless he does leave Man United. He’ll either spread his wings and fly – or just continue to canter on.