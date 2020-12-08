‘Thank God no Busquets’ – These Barcelona fans react to starting lineup for Juventus clash that will see Messi and Ronaldo face off

Ronaldo Koeman has made four changes to the Barcelona side that were upset by Cadiz on the weekend ahead of tonight’s mammoth Champions League encounter against Juventus.

Ronald Araujo has the daunting task of facing up against all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo on his return from injury as he partners Clement Lenglet in central defence.

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is replaced in the starting lineup by former Juventus ace Miralem Pjanic, with the Catalan outfit hoping the Bosnian can exploit his ex-employers’ secrets on the way to victory.

The final two changes see promising attackers Pedri and Francisco Trincao come in for Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite, with the duo handed a golden opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Take a look at the Blaugrana’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Barcelona faithful have reacted to Koeman’s teamsheet:

Thank God no Busquets — Barçadeep (@Soumyad01246875) December 8, 2020

No Busquets? Might tune in — Wolfi (@Wolfi10FCB) December 8, 2020

Busquets I love you but benchhhh ?? — ? (@fcbxxxs) December 8, 2020

Good starting 11 let’s win now ? — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 8, 2020

I hope Lenglet won’t cost us the game again! Lets hope the best! Visca Barca! — SteveMcQueen33 (@jeri1992) December 8, 2020

Where is couthino??this game is too big for trincao — Ngaa madziba (@NgaaMadziba) December 8, 2020

We need coutinho — ? (@agumpraz) December 8, 2020

Today might be the last time we see Messi vs Ronaldo. It was an absolute pleasure watching these two greats play against each other. Might never see such rivalry again. Feel thankful to God that you were born in the same era as they are (even if you are not a football fan). — Somdatta (@Culer1018) December 8, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “Bad, basic decisions” – Frank Lampard’s honest assessment of Man United’s Paul Pogba rings true Video: Thomas Partey outmuscled and bodied by slender Spurs star Giovani Lo Celso in surprise moment in nightmare first north London derby for Arsenal star Video: Thomas Partey left Spurs star floored after tidy off-balance skill before Arsenal ace’s first derby went sideways

Whilst the European giants’ have both dominated and secured qualification to the next round as part of a respectfully weak group including Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv, there’s more at stake tonight…

This will act as the first ever Group Stage meeting between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes will keeping a close eye to see which all-time great comes out on top.

It’s saddening to see a large portion of the club’s fans celebrating Busquets’ omission considering everything that the long-serving midfielder has given to the club, but that’s football now.