‘Thank God no Busquets’ – These Barcelona fans react to starting lineup for Juventus clash that will see Messi and Ronaldo face off

FC Barcelona
Ronaldo Koeman has made four changes to the Barcelona side that were upset by Cadiz on the weekend ahead of tonight’s mammoth Champions League encounter against Juventus.

Ronald Araujo has the daunting task of facing up against all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo on his return from injury as he partners Clement Lenglet in central defence.

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is replaced in the starting lineup by former Juventus ace Miralem Pjanic, with the Catalan outfit hoping the Bosnian can exploit his ex-employers’ secrets on the way to victory.

The final two changes see promising attackers Pedri and Francisco Trincao come in for Philippe Coutinho and Martin Braithwaite, with the duo handed a golden opportunity to shine on the big stage.

Take a look at the Blaugrana’s lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Barcelona faithful have reacted to Koeman’s teamsheet:

Whilst the European giants’ have both dominated and secured qualification to the next round as part of a respectfully weak group including Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv, there’s more at stake tonight…

This will act as the first ever Group Stage meeting between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes will keeping a close eye to see which all-time great comes out on top.

It’s saddening to see a large portion of the club’s fans celebrating Busquets’ omission considering everything that the long-serving midfielder has given to the club, but that’s football now.

