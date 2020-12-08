It’s been a long time since Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi overtook Real Madrid star, Raul, to become the top two all-time greatest scorers in the Champions League.

As so much is expected of the pair every time they take to the field, it’s often forgotten just how lethal they’ve been throughout their careers, and the big names that they’ve left in their wake in the premier European tournament.

The handy graphic below shows their rise to the top, who they’ve passed on the way up, and just how far ahead of the competition they remain.