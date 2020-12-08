One of the most noticeable things about empty stadiums is that pitch-side mics are able to pick up what is being said, so that could be handy in this instance.

At this point nobody really knows what’s happened in the game between PSG and Basaksehir, but it has been interrupted due to racism claims against one of the match officials:

4th official being accused of racism by both sets of players in PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir. Never seen anything like this. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 8, 2020

There is some video that shows Demba Ba receiving a red card for something he’s said and it’s alleged that the match official has used a racist word against one of the Turkish club’s staff, while it also looks like the players have walked off in protest:

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

There’s no doubt that this is an utter disgrace that will taint the competition and will need to be dealt with, but it’s hard to see how the game will play to a finish at this point.