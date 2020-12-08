Menu

Video: Astonishing scenes as PSG vs Basaksehir interrupted and red card dished out over racism claims against the assistant referee

Champions League
Posted by

One of the most noticeable things about empty stadiums is that pitch-side mics are able to pick up what is being said, so that could be handy in this instance.

At this point nobody really knows what’s happened in the game between PSG and Basaksehir, but it has been interrupted due to racism claims against one of the match officials:

There is some video that shows Demba Ba receiving a red card for something he’s said and it’s alleged that the match official has used a racist word against one of the Turkish club’s staff, while it also looks like the players have walked off in protest:

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

There’s no doubt that this is an utter disgrace that will taint the competition and will need to be dealt with, but it’s hard to see how the game will play to a finish at this point.

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Newstone says:
    December 8, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Thats really bad

    Reply
  2. lazarus says:
    December 8, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    i think the red cad should be revoke dem ba should be punish after the match since they lose the group game they should accept defeat

    Reply
  3. Kalungi Vincent says:
    December 8, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    No room for racism

    Reply
  4. Adam says:
    December 8, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Whyy?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.