Video: Bruno Fernandes scores for Man United after soft penalty call following Greenwood and Konate duel

Manchester United have been handed a massive lifeline by the match officials in the 79th minute of tonight’s crucial Champions League tie against RB Leipzig.

The referee awarded a spot-kick after Mason Greenwood and Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate went shoulder-to-shoulder in a seemingly normal duel.

It was hardly surprising that Konate’s efforts sent Greenwood to the floor, considering he’s the much bigger man, this also came just seconds after the striker pulled the defender back.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and performed his usual hop-skip technique and he slotted the ball into the bottom corner, sending Leipzig keeper Peter Gulasci the wrong way.

Pictures from beIN Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Paul Pogba has his moment of redemption for Man United day after controversial Mino Raiola comments Recep Tayyip Erdogan puts early pressure on UEFA to take action after racist incident against his team Basaksehir Video: Man United 3-0 down to RB Leipzig as Justin Kluivert scores 59 seconds after Bruno Fernandes rattles crossbar

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men may just mount a trademark late comeback after this…