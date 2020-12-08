Video: BT Sport blunder sees Man United match cut to Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker getting their hair and makeup done

In the 41st minute of Manchester United’s crucial Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, BT Sport’s director made a hilarious blunder.

As Bruno Fernandes whipped in a free-kick from the right flank, that was eventually dealt with by the German outfit, coverage was cut to the in-studio camera, which provided a real gem.

The footage shows England legend, BT Sport and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker getting his hair and makeup done.

BT Sport had two hair and makeup artists working with their panel, with the second seemingly either just about to or just having finished giving Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand a touch-up.

The other two members of the panel were fellow United alumni Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves.

BT Sport taking their interactive coverage to new levels there, introducing an additional camera angle during live play to show Gary Lineker having his makeup refreshed pic.twitter.com/nR0D4DkmQX — David (@davidclewis) December 8, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

With this taking place in the 41st minute of the tie, it’s not surprising to see that the pundits were receiving a touch-up, minutes before they were due back on screen for their halftime thoughts.

BT Sport’s coverage of the Champions League in the United Kingdom has always been exceptional, this moment is no different, it makes a hilarious change to what we see.