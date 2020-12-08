Video: “Most overrated player I have ever seen” – Carra launches scathing Paul Pogba rant live on MNF

Jamie Carragher absolutely tore into wantaway Manchester United star Paul Pogba on Monday Night Football.

You wouldn’t expect Carragher to show much sympathy for United after (as the BBC report) Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola revealed that his client wants to leave the club.

He’s a Liverpool legend, whose closest connection with United is the other half of his Sky Sports double-act, Gary Neville.

But, Carragher has given some advice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward in wake of Raiola’s comments, and he appears to have chosen a side – and surprisingly, it’s United’s.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher pulled no punches when discussing Pogba, insisting that United ought to cash-in on the “overrated” midfielder.

?”Get rid, I have been saying this for 12 months, he is the most overrated player I have ever seen in my life” Jamie Carragher on Paul Pogba’s agent saying he wants to leave Manchester United@Carra23 pic.twitter.com/mOOtJC1TVL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 7, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports, via Football Daily

It’s hard to disagree with Carra, in truth. Pogba has a huge reputation, but we often find ourselves talking about goals he scored and skills he executed five years ago.

He’s not got the spark he once had and hasn’t even come close to fulfilling what was believed to be his potential all those years ago.

Whether he can regain that, or achieve that, elsewhere, remains to be seen.