Video: Demba Ba sees red as he stands up for his coach following racism from match official between PSG and Basaksehir

There are some ugly scenes in Paris just now, with the game between PSG and Basaksehir looking unlikely to finish after a match official allegedly directed racist abuse towards the Turkish bench.

There are suggestions that the comments were directed at Pierre Webo who is a member of the Basaksehir coaching staff, while Demba Ba rightfully went straight to the official to call him out on what was said:

Demba Ba you king pic.twitter.com/CQjoCGQmp7 — UEFA Europa League (@TikiTakaConnor) December 8, 2020

Obviously because this is football it appears that Ba was sent off so you have to think the official who made the comments went crying to the main referee to say he had to go, but there’s no chance that we’ve heard the last of this.

PSG deserve some credit for taking absolutely none of this nonsense as they’ve sided with their opponents and walked off the field.

Footballing authorities are noticeably useless when it comes to dealing with incompetent referees and racist incidents, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.