In light of the booing of Millwall players by their own fans at the weekend, after the Lions and their opponents, Derby County, had taken a knee before kick-off, England manager, Gareth Southgate, has sought to set the record straight as to the aim of the gesture.

It appears that many have decreed that so doing is endorsing a political movement, but Southgate says nothing could be further from the truth, saying that it was simply a show of solidarity by players.