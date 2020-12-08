Menu

Video: Gareth Southgate says solidarity on the part of players and not political issues are behind taking the knee

England National Team
In light of the booing of Millwall players by their own fans at the weekend, after the Lions and their opponents, Derby County, had taken a knee before kick-off, England manager, Gareth Southgate, has sought to set the record straight as to the aim of the gesture.

It appears that many have decreed that so doing is endorsing a political movement, but Southgate says nothing could be further from the truth, saying that it was simply a show of solidarity by players.

