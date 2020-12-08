In light of the booing of Millwall players by their own fans at the weekend, after the Lions and their opponents, Derby County, had taken a knee before kick-off, England manager, Gareth Southgate, has sought to set the record straight as to the aim of the gesture.
It appears that many have decreed that so doing is endorsing a political movement, but Southgate says nothing could be further from the truth, saying that it was simply a show of solidarity by players.
Gareth Southgate says taking the knee in football is showing solidarity, not making a political statement. pic.twitter.com/JRIKlh2V09
