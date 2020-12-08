Menu

Video: Billy Gilmour almost takes Chelsea teammate Tammy Abraham’s head off with 30-yard strike

Billy Gilmour marked his return to the Chelsea starting eleven with a man of the match display against Krasnodar tonight – but he’ll be getting no plaudits from Tammy Abraham at the full-time whistle.

Gilmour broke into Frank Lampard’s side midway through last season. He proved that age really is just a number by looking like the most accomplished of Chelsea’s talented crop of midfielders.

The Scotsman spent a period of time sidelined through injury, but made his return for the Blues against Rennes in the Champions League last week.

Tonight, Lampard decided to start him. Gilmour was the best player on the pitch throughout, but he wasn’t flawless.

Have a look at this moment that he almost took Tammy Abraham’s head off with a shot from around 30 yards from the Krasnodar goal, around five seconds into the video.

Abraham’s lucky that he’s taken one to the head from Gilmour while he’s still a teen. Once those quads are fully developed, there’d be no getting up from that!

